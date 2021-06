Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Close trims are faster ways coming soon.

2: A former capital, infamous for sardines, its sea otters and cypresses are coming later this year.

3: With Angela, it’s hashes all the way to the seal at the top of the system.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.