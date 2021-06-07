Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 102

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 102. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Come across and determine authoritatively with a foxtrot.

Click for a solution find Come across (find) and determine authoritatively (find in a legal sense, e.g. find guilty) with a foxtrot (in the phonetic alphabet, the letter F, which is the standard shortcut).

2: Turn again, not Dick Whittington but to a previous version.

Click for a solution revert Turn again (revert), not Dick Whittington (the famous quotation ‘Turn again, Dick Whittington’) but to a previous version (what you can revert to).

3: Consecrate or curse, not to be sneezed at when you make a startup.

Click for a solution bless Consecrate (bless) or curse (bless), not to be sneezed at (bless you!) when you make a startup (a tool formerly used to make a volume bootable).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.