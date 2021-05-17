Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 99

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 99. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Open, untie and try it again with a Z.

Click for a solution undo Open (undo a parcel), untie (undo a knot) and try it again (what it lets you do) with a Z (Command-Z is its shortcut).

2: We don’t provide water or power but those important routine functions. What are we?

Click for a solution Utilities We don’t provide water or power (as the utilities do) but those important routine functions (as performed by software utilities). What are we?

3: Without leather or the first person, I’m second in line at the start. What am I?

Click for a solution iBoot Without leather (boot) or the first person (I), I’m second in line at the start (iBoot is the second stage of the macOS boot sequence). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.