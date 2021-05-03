Apple has released Big Sur 11.3.1 update

Apple has just released a surprise update to Big Sur, bringing it to version 11.3.1. According to its security release notes, this fixes two serious vulnerabilities in WebKit, in which crafted web content could lead to arbitrary code execution. In both cases, Apple is aware of reports that these vulnerabilities may have been actively exploited. This update is therefore essential for anyone running Big Sur.

Although it apparently addresses just these two vulnerabilities, it’s still 3.3 GB for an M1 Mac.

I will provide more details later, as soon as I get them.

Thanks to the ever watchful Mr Macintosh for alerting us.