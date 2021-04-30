Apple has pulled Safari 14.1 update for Mojave and Catalina

Included in the macOS updates this week was Safari version 14.1 for Mojave and Catalina (this was also included within Big Sur 11.3 update). Apple has pulled those Safari updates today, apparently because on those two versions of macOS the update breaks WebAuthN.

If you have already updated Safari to version 14.1, and are running Mojave or Catalina, Mr Macintosh is working out how a downgrade might be achieved, and should announce that when he’s confident that it works.

If you haven’t yet updated Safari to 14.1, then you should avoid doing so until Apple has fixed this problem. If you’re running Big Sur, then this shouldn’t apply to you, as it’s not thought that the bug affects 11.3.