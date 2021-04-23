Cirrus 1.12 and Taccy 1.14 fix time issues and improve log performance

Cirrus version 1.12 and Taccy version 1.14 finally put to rest the problems which surfaced when Big Sur changed the rules for formatting of time, particularly when you don’t use a 24-hour clock. These new versions should be happy with a Buddhist calendar working to a 12-hour clock in Mongolian summer time. They should also detect any future problems which might arise should Apple change the behaviour of time formatting.

In addition to that, they incorporate similar substantial changes to those I made in Mints, which should significantly improve performance and reduce memory requirements when working with log extracts. This is the result of my refactoring the way that individual log entries are formatted for display.

Cirrus version 1.12 is available now from here: cirrus112

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Taccy version 1.14 is available now from here: taccy114

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

These complete the updates necessary to work around the changes in the formatting of time in about macOS 11.2. If you come across any remaining problems, please don’t hesitate to let me know so that I can fix them.