Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Pull along and let slip to move or copy.

2: Interlace, socialise, or just turn on the Wi-Fi.

3: I brought a revolution from a Venetian printer, which depended on what John and others invented three years earlier. What was I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.