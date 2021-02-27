Saturday Mac riddles 88

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Often confused with enter, I’ve lost my carriage but still end each line. What am I?

2: The press standard, I seem too ethereal for hardcopy, but should just connect. What am I?

3: Numbers cast in tungsten for over thirty years, I was named by one Steve for a Stephen, then only on Steve’s system. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.