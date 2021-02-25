hoakley Macs, Technology, Updates

Apple has released Big Sur 11.2.2, an urgent fix for some MBP and MBA models

Apple has just released an update to Big Sur, bring it to version 11.2.2. This is an urgent and out-of-cycle fix which Apple says “prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks.”

The update is 2.6 GB for Intel models, and Apple doesn’t provide any details of changes which affect other models. As soon as I have discovered what it contains, I will post further details here.