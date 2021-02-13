Saturday Mac riddles 86

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Julian, Gregorian or Tamil, I’ll keep your appointments. What am I?

2: My most visible sign of change is a globe, but inside I’ve got fabric instead of chipsets. What am I?

3: Conceived by this Dutch guy, I’m now in my thirties, and follow on from the start of the alphabet. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.