Apple has released another update to Big Sur: 11.2.1, and updates to 10.15 and 10.14

Apple has released a further update to Big Sur, aimed primarily at some MacBook Pro 2016 and 2017 models, where it fixes a serious problem in 11.2 which could prevent the battery from charging.

As usual with Big Sur, this update is only available through Software Update (and softwareupdate ), and is still large at around 2.3 GB for Intel Macs.

It’s accompanied by macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update* (note the asterisk) and macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Security Update 2021-002, which bring security updates, of which the most notable fixes the recently-reported ten-year-old vulnerability in sudo . The Big Sur and Catalina updates also fix a couple of vulnerabilities in the Intel Graphics Driver. Security release notes are already here.

I will post further details when I have them.