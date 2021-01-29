hoakley General, Life, Painting

Léon Bakst, artist to the Ballets Russes

Léon Bakst (1866–1924), The Sleeping Beauty: The Prince Discovers the Princess and Wakes Her with a Kiss (1913), oil on canvas, 214.2 x 85.8 cm, Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire, England. Wikimedia Commons.

In the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many talented and successful artists painted and designed for theatres, operas and ballets, which flourished across Europe and North America. Among the most famous were Gustav Klimt and Alphonse Mucha. Among them was the Belarusian born as Leyb-Khaim Izrailevich Rosenberg but best known as Léon Bakst (1866–1924) – in Cyrillic Леон Бакст.

Bakst was born into a Jewish family in Grodno, then part of the Russian Empire. His family were prosperous tailors who had enjoyed royal patronage. He decided he was going to be a painter when he won a drawing contest at the age of twelve, but his family tried to discourage him. Although he failed the entry to the Saint Petersburg Academy of Arts, he studied there as a non-credit student until he finally gained entry in 1883. He specialised in watercolour, and in 1893 went to live in Paris, where he studied at the Académie Julian.

bakstyounggirl
Léon Bakst (1866–1924), Portrait of a Young Girl (1897), watercolour on paper, 39 × 35 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Portrait of a Young Girl is a delicate rendering in watercolour which he painted, apparently for a friend in Paris, in 1897.

In the late 1890s, Bakst was a member of the literary and artistic circle which included Sergei Diaghilev and Alexandre Benois, who co-founded the influential Russian art periodical Mir iskusstva, for which Bakst produced graphics.

During these years, he appears to have painted mostly portraits.

bakstcountesskeller
Léon Bakst (1866–1924), Portrait of Countess Maria Alexandrovna Keller née Shakhovskoy (1861—1944) (1902), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

This Portrait of Countess Maria Alexandrovna Keller, which he painted in 1902, shows the former Princess Shakhovskoy (1861—1944), who was a member of High Society prior to the revolutions.

bakstcypresstrees
Léon Bakst (1866–1924), View with Cypress Trees (1907), watercolour on paper, 29 × 44.5 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

He also seems to have painted the occasional watercolour landscape, such as this View with Cypress Trees from 1907.

440526-1
Léon Bakst (1866–1924), Oriental Scene (date not known), watercolour heightened with white on paper, laid on card, 26 x 20 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

His undated Oriental Scene is a brilliant watercolour sketch which looks as if it might be a scene in a play, and is dedicated to another friend.

bakstterrorantiquus
Léon Bakst (1866–1924), Terror Antiquus (Ancient Horror) (1908), media and dimensions not known, Russian Museum Государственный Русский музей, Saint Petersburg, Russia. Wikimedia Commons.

Terror Antiquus, meaning ‘Ancient Horror’, is a more painstaken painting from 1908, expressing what must be angst if not apocalypse.

That year, Bakst started painting and designing for Diaghilev and his newly-founded Ballets Russes, which toured Europe and the Americas. Diaghilev was very successful, and commissioned music from Igor Stravinsky, Claude Debussy, Sergei Prokofiev and other major composers of the day. Other painters who produced work for the Ballets included Vasily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse. Coco Chanel also created costume designs.

bakstlesorientales
Léon Bakst (1866–1924), Set design for ballet “Les Orientales” (1908), watercolour, pencil, gouache, 73.2 x 43 cm, scenic design for the Ballets Russes, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

During his fourteen years working for the Ballets, Bakst painted many set designs in watercolour, such as this for Les Orientales in 1908. Although quite small, each of these reveals an imaginary world into which the ballet was set.

bakstidarubinstein
Léon Bakst (1866–1924), Mme Ida Rubinstein (c 1910), watercolour, gouache and graphite on paper mounted on canvas, 128.3 x 69.2 cm, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY. Wikimedia Commons.

He also designed many costumes, including those for leads including Mme Ida Rubinstein, shown here in his watercolour portrait of her from about 1910. Rubinstein (1883-1960) danced with the Ballets Russes during her early career, between 1909-11.

bakstbluegod
Léon Bakst (1866–1924), Preliminary study for the décor of the ballet “Le Dieu bleu” (The Blue God) (1911), watercolour and gouache on paper, 25.5 x 35 cm, Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ. Wikimedia Commons.

Bakst’s preliminary watercolour study for the décor of the ballet Le Dieu bleu (The Blue God) in 1911 is another adventurous painting.

bakstbluegodpretresagni
Léon Bakst (1868-1924), Costume Design for Pretres Agni (for The Blue God) (1911), graphite, with gouache, metallic paint, and touches of red watercolor, on ivory laid paper, laid down on tan board, 28 x 17.4 cm, The Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL. Wikimedia Commons.

This costume design for the character Pretres Agni in The Blue God is interesting for Bakst’s use of the relatively new pigment of cadmium yellow.

bakstbutterflycostume
Léon Bakst (1866–1924), The Butterfly (Costume Design for Anna Pavlova) (1913), watercolour and graphite on paper, 28 x 45 cm, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Boston, MA. Wikimedia Commons.

Bakst also designed this costume for the ballerina Anna Pavlova, for The Butterfly in 1913.

He remained a ‘pure’ artist too, and before the First World War taught painting in Saint Petersburg, where one of his favourite students was Marc Chagall. In 1913, he was commissioned to paint seven panels for the English mansion of James and Dorothy de Rothschild.

bakstsleepingbeauty
Léon Bakst (1866–1924), The Sleeping Beauty: The Prince Discovers the Princess and Wakes Her with a Kiss (1913), oil on canvas, 214.2 x 85.8 cm, Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire, England. Wikimedia Commons.

He painted The Sleeping Beauty: The Prince Discovers the Princess and Wakes Her with a Kiss (1913) in oils. It can now be seen in Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire, alongside the other six paintings in this series.

In 1914, Bakst was elected a member of the Imperial Academy of Arts in Russia.

bakstboutiquefantastiqueredbonnet
Léon Bakst (1868-1924), Costume Design for Young Woman in Red Bonnet (for Ballet Boutique Fantasque) (1917), watercolour and graphite with gouache, on ivory laid paper laid down on gray board, 44.8 x 29.4 cm, The Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL. Wikimedia Commons.l

Bakst’s design for a young woman in a red bonnet, for Ballet Boutique Fantasque in 1917, is one of relatively few paintings which have been found to contain cadmium orange, obtained by adding small amounts of the even more novel selenium to cadmium sulphide.

Bakst didn’t fare so well from the 1917 Revolution, though. His sister died of starvation, and he fell ill as result of the grief and stress. His own money was stolen by his servant, who also coerced him into writing her into his will. In 1922, he broke off his long-running relationship with the Ballets Russes and concentrated on exhibiting his work in America, and interior design.

bakstrachelstrong
Léon Bakst (1866–1924), Portrait of Rachel Strong, future Countess Henri de Buazhelen (1924), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

He apparently continued to paint portraits in the years following the 1917 Revolution. He completed this Portrait of Rachel Strong, future Countess Henri de Buazhelen in 1924, against a background which could have been one of his stage sets.

Léon Bakst died in Paris just after Christmas that year.