Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: In a preset move, I’m a pill or flap under your left hand.

2: I identify your failures, or determine your disease, all with a single letter at the start.

3: No shows in court, or missed repayments, which control your choices.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.