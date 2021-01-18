Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 82

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 82. Here are my solutions to them.

1: A4, LP, octavo, initialise ready for use.

Click for a solution Format A4 (paper format), LP (traditional vinyl record format), octavo (book format), initialise ready for use (format your storage).



2: Where you go after the op, the emergency position, or for first aid and renewal.

Click for a solution Recovery Where you go after the op (the recovery room), the emergency position (recovery position), or for first aid and renewal (Recovery Mode).



3: A distinct minority feels safe with a coprocessor since 2016.

Click for a solution Secure Enclave A distinct minority (an enclave is a minority cultural or ethnic group within a different population) feels safe (secure) with a coprocessor since 2016 (the T1 coprocessor brought a secure enclave to Macs in 2016, in the MacBook Pro).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.