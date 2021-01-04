Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 80

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 80. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Hold me to go from g to ©, or v to √.

Click for a solution The Option ⌥ key Hold me to go from g to © (Opt-g), or v to √ (Opt-v).



2: Capacity, amplitude, and file system.

Click for a solution volume Capacity (volume of liquid), amplitude (sound volume), and file system (volume on a disk).



3: Cotton, silk, structure, silicon interconnections.

Click for a solution Fabric Cotton (a fabric), silk (another fabric), structure (the fabric of something), silicon interconnections (I/O area on the M1 chip named by Apple as its Fabric).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.