Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 80

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 80. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Hold me to go from g to ©, or v to √.
Click for a solution
The Option ⌥ key
Hold me to go from g to © (Opt-g), or v to √ (Opt-v).
2: Capacity, amplitude, and file system.
Click for a solution
volume
Capacity (volume of liquid), amplitude (sound volume), and file system (volume on a disk).
3: Cotton, silk, structure, silicon interconnections.
Click for a solution
Fabric
Cotton (a fabric), silk (another fabric), structure (the fabric of something), silicon interconnections (I/O area on the M1 chip named by Apple as its Fabric).
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.