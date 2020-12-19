Saturday Mac riddles 78

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: I’m the sign of a place of interest, or a symbol of mastery at your fingertips. What am I?

2: I’m a narrow channel of water, yet you control my volume. What am I?

3: I’m not in Photos, but might include Photos. I’m only tiny, but as things change I can grow huge even though you can’t see what’s grown. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.