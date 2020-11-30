Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 75

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 75. Here are my solutions to them.

1: I could be cutting a cake into parts, or letting you access what’s mine. What am I?

Click for a solution Sharing I could be cutting a cake into parts (sharing it out), or letting you access what’s mine (what the macOS pane enables). What am I?



2: I could arrange it, or update your iPhone’s firmware, but now I’ve got a new and different purpose. What am I?

Click for a solution Configurator I could arrange it (make a configuration), or update your iPhone’s firmware (one of its original purposes), but now I’ve got a new and different purpose (reviving and installing firmware and macOS in M1 Macs). What am I?



3: George, son of a shoemaker, says that I’m right or wrong, one or the other. What am I?

Click for a solution Boolean George (Boole), son of a shoemaker (he was), says that I’m right or wrong (true or false), one or the other. What am I?



I look forward to your putting alternative cases.