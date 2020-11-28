Startup modes for M1 Macs

Apple has completely redesigned and reorganised startup modes in M1 Apple Silicon Macs. Instead of having to memorise all the startup key combinations used by Intel Macs, different modes and features are accessed in a structured and logical order. Some, such as Safe Mode, may not be as convenient to access, but follow a logical sequence. Here’s a quick reference.

Diagnostics Mode, to check your hardware

Press and hold the Power button until the display shows Loading Startup Options, then release it. Once the Startup Options screen appears, press and hold the Command and D keys until your Mac restarts and the Diagnostics Loader menu appears in the main menu bar.

Recovery Mode, to check startup disk, reinstall macOS, restore from a backup, change security settings

Press and hold the Power button until the display shows Loading Startup Options, then release it. This takes you to the Startup Options screen. Select the Options icon, then click Continue underneath it.

Tools provided include:

main window – Restore from Time Machine Backup, Reinstall macOS, Safari, Disk Utility

Apple menu – Startup Disk, Restart, Shut Down

Utilities menu – Startup Security Utility, Terminal, Share Disk

Online help is available when you open Safari.

Safe Mode, to flush user caches and disable third-party extensions

Press and hold the Power button until the display shows Loading Startup Options, then release it. This takes you to the Startup Options screen. Select the disk which you wish to boot from in Safe Mode, then press and hold the Shift key and click Continue in Safe Mode underneath it.

Startup Manager, to select which volume from which to boot

Press and hold the Power button until the display shows Loading Startup Options, then release it. This takes you to the Startup Options screen. Wait until all bootable disks have loaded into the list. Select the disk you want to boot from, then click Continue underneath it.

Set default startup volume

Press and hold the Power button until the display shows Loading Startup Options, then release it. This takes you to the Startup Options screen. Select the disk which you wish to make the default boot disk, press and hold the Option key and click Always Use underneath it.

Verbose Mode, to see details of startup process

A Recovery Log is available from the Window menu in Recovery Mode. Normal Unified log records of the boot process start with the initialisation of kprintf by the kernel. Normal verbose mode can be achieved by adding a boot argument of -v in the NVRAM:

sudo nvram boot-args=”-v”

However, be very careful when working with NVRAM settings on an M1 Mac: any errors or problems may require a complete system reinstall, apparently.

Reset SMC/NVRAM

Not available. NVRAM contents are listed in System Information under Software > Logs > NVRAM contents, and can still be edited using the nvram command in Terminal. M1 Macs appear to lack a discrete SMC which could be reset in the way that they were previously, and the only solution to NVRAM problems may be a complete system reinstall.

DFU Mode, to recover from firmware or other system/update problems

Shut down, connect Macs, and follow the detailed instructions provided here and here by Mr Macintosh or here by Apple, and my own additional contribution here.

Target Disk Mode, to connect to another Mac

Connect Macs using a USB, USB-C or Thunderbolt cable. On the Target, enter Recovery Mode and use the Share Disk command in the Utilities Menu.

Single-User Mode / Terminal in Recovery Mode, to run command tools in minimal macOS

Not available. Start up in Recovery Mode, and open Terminal from the Utilities menu.

Thanks to CMMChris for the information on Verbose Mode.