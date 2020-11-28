Saturday Mac riddles 75

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: I could be cutting a cake into parts, or letting you access what’s mine. What am I?

2: I could arrange it, or update your iPhone’s firmware, but now I’ve got a new and different purpose. What am I?

3: George, son of a shoemaker, says that I’m right or wrong, one or the other. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.