Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: I first went from Watford to Rugby, then last week Craig ogled my models. What am 1?

2: I’m the boss, a kilometer sheer face, still inside my predecessor, and brought you swipes. What am I?

3: It’s all off, whatever you try to launch just won’t, unless you can check me.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.