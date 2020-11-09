Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 72

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 72. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Mementos and nudges, they won’t let you forget. Don’t you remember who I am?

Click for a solution Reminders Mementos and nudges (both reminders), they won’t let you forget (act as reminders). Don’t you remember who I am (in case you need reminding)?

2: Aeneas or Paris perhaps, but you don’t want to come across me. What am I?

Click for a solution Trojan Aeneas or Paris (two famous Trojan people) perhaps, but you don’t want to come across me (you don’t want to be attacked by Trojan malware). What am I? (Of course, the term is short for Trojan Horse rather than meaning a citizen of Troy.)

3: I don’t cut grain, nor am I the harbinger of death, unless you want to get rid of something big. What am I?

Click for a solution Reaper I don’t cut grain (a reaper), nor am I the harbinger of death (the Grim Reaper), unless you want to get rid of something big (that’s what this part of APFS does: it disposes of larger file system objects which will take some time to remove). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.