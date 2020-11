Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Mementos and nudges, they won’t let you forget. Don’t you remember who I am?

2: Aeneas or Paris perhaps, but you don’t want to come across me. What am I?

3: I don’t cut grain, nor am I the harbinger of death, unless you want to get rid of something big. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.