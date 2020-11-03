SystHist now works fully with Catalina and Big Sur

If you’ve been using my free utility SystHist to browse your system update history in Catalina or later, you may have noticed that its right pane hasn’t been much use of late. This has been because it still hadn’t located the new folder containing BoMs (contents files) for recent updates and installs, in the Volume Group. I have now fixed that in SystHist version 1.14.

This new version looks in both the old location and the new, and pools BoM information for both. This enables SystHist to look back in detail at all the system updates which your Mac has performed and still has BoMs for.

SystHist version 1.14 is now available from here: systhist114

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.