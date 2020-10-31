Saturday Mac riddles 71

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: I don’t offer the choice you might expect, with no Newtons or Golden Delicious, but always the same ten. What am I?

2: I used to be the Yellow Jack, but that now means the opposite, so I’ve become attached to the files you download. What am I?

3: I don’t collaborate on a project, but add, check and remove your code credentials. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.