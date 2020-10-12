Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 68

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 68. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Factory closure, pull the plug, or your command when all is done.

Click for a solution Shut Down Factory closure (a shut down), pull the plug (shut down), or your command when all is done (in the Apple menu).

2: I came before your calendar, live on as an extension, and extend into a standard. What was I?

Click for a solution iCal I came before your calendar (the original name when released in 2002, before becoming Calendar later), live on as an extension (.ical is equivalent to .ics), and extend into a standard (the iCalendar standard, now widely used). What was I?

3: Found between rooms, in Ireland, and in storage.

Click for a solution partition Found between rooms (a partition wall), in Ireland (partitioned into Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland), and in storage (disk partition).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.