Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 68

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 68. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Factory closure, pull the plug, or your command when all is done.
Click for a solution
Shut Down
Factory closure (a shut down), pull the plug (shut down), or your command when all is done (in the Apple menu).
2: I came before your calendar, live on as an extension, and extend into a standard. What was I?
Click for a solution
iCal
I came before your calendar (the original name when released in 2002, before becoming Calendar later), live on as an extension (.ical is equivalent to .ics), and extend into a standard (the iCalendar standard, now widely used). What was I?
3: Found between rooms, in Ireland, and in storage.
Click for a solution
partition
Found between rooms (a partition wall), in Ireland (partitioned into Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland), and in storage (disk partition).
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.