Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 67

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 67. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Let me co-ordinate your hues and keep them in harmony.

Click for a solution ColorSync Let me co-ordinate (synchronise) your hues (colours) and keep them in harmony (what ColorSync does).

2: I can expand or compact for your record repository, although you may never see me. What am I?

Click for a solution Archive Utility I can expand or compact (compresses and decompresses) for your record repository (archive), although you may never see me (the app is tucked away in the System volume, in CoreServices). What am I?

3: Born to make a navigator dynamic, I came to Europe for uniformity and flourished when reversed. What am I?

Click for a solution JavaScript Born to make a navigator dynamic (developed by Brendan Eich in 1995 as LiveScript, to add to Netscape Navigator), I came to Europe for uniformity (it is standardised by the European organisation ECMA, and officially known as ECMAscript) and flourished when reversed (in the browser wars, it was reverse-engineered by Microsoft and offered as JScript, which greatly increased support). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.