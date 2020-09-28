Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 66

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 66. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Ready to trace when you fall sick, or just your Christmas list. What am I?

Click for a solution Contacts Ready to trace when you fall sick (contact tracing), or just your Christmas list (address book). What am I?

2: A pillory for public ridicule, corporate capital, or for watching your wealth. What am I?

Click for a solution Stocks A pillory for public ridicule (the stocks into which petty criminals were exposed to punishment), corporate capital (stocks and shares), or for watching your wealth (if you’re lucky enough to be an investor). What am I?

3: Make your selection, cast your vote, first for printing then for servers too. What was I?

Click for a solution Chooser Make your selection (choose), cast your vote (a chooser was an elector), first for printing (originally Printer Chooser) then for servers too (later also included AppleShare file servers). What was I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.