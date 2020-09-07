Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 63

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 63. Here are my solutions to them.

1: I came and went in white, then returned in three colours before going again. Am I about to return?

Click for a solution MacBook I came (in May 2006) and went (in July 2011) in white, then returned in three colours (April 2015) before going again (July 2019). Am I about to return (as Apple Silicon)?

2: Let me teach you unpolished rock to upset the neighbourhood late at night.

Click for a solution GarageBand Let me teach you (in lessons, and the Lesson Store) unpolished rock (as expected from a garage band) to upset the neighbourhood late at night (as they often do).

3: Certified by a lawyer, exploited by ads.

Click for a solution Notarization Certified by a lawyer (normally certification of contracts, etc., by a Notary), exploited by ads (first recorded notarization of malware by the adware Shlayer ten days ago).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.