SilentKnight version 1.10 and silnite command tool version 5

As you may have noticed, I’ve spent a lot of time recently working through all the free apps available here, and updating them so that they’re compatible with macOS 11.0 Big Sur and Apple Silicon Macs. Although some will undoubtedly need further revision when both of those have been finally released, I want to get as much ready now, so that you can use these utilities with betas of Big Sur, the DTK if you’re fortunate enough to have one, and with initial macOS and hardware releases.

I’ve now spent time going through the source code for my most popular utility SilentKnight and its command tool equivalent silnite . As a result, I have updates to offer for both of those, which are Universal Apps, appear fully compatible with the latest beta-release of Big Sur, and address some minor issues which should improve their reliability in other settings. As normal, SilentKnight is fully notarized, as is silnite , which comes in its own Installer package, so both should be easy to use in Catalina and later.

SilentKnight version 1.10 is now available from here: silentknight110

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

silnite version 5 is available from here: silnite5

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.