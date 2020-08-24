SystHist version 1.13 works better with Big Sur, and is a Universal App

SystHist version 1.13 is now a Universal App, and displays more information about system and security updates when running on a Big Sur beta system. At this stage of the beta-test cycle, the information on which SystHist depends is often hard to locate or absent, and becomes available only in the final release. For the moment, the ‘Bills of Material’ (BoMs) detailing previous system installations which it uses to populate the right hand view aren’t available. Therefore, when running on a Big Sur beta, only two of its three listings are shown. They do now provide a detailed account of system and security updates which have been installed.

SystHist version 1.13 is now available from here: systhist113

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and through its auto-update mechanism.

This should run fine on all versions of macOS from El Capitan to Big Sur. If you experience any problems with it on an Intel Mac, I’m leaving its last Intel-only version available from its Product Page.