Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 61

1: The only one to light up, you keep hitting me by MISTAKE. What am I?
The Caps Lock key
The only one to light up (the only key on the standard keyboard with a status light), you keep hitting me by MISTAKE (it’s most commonly pressed in error by most users). What am I?
2: Though a cache for the future, I doubt I’ll keep your things for that long, and came to an end two years ago anyway. What was I?
(Airport) Time Capsule
Though a cache for the future (its general meaning), I doubt I’ll keep your things for that long (not intended for really longterm storage), and came to an end two years ago anyway (discontinued in April 2018). What was I?
3: When the doctor saw your sister to decide what was wrong, he pressed five keys and sent it with his feedback.
sysdiagnose
When the doctor saw your sister (sis) to decide what was wrong (diagnose), he pressed five keys (Cmd-Opt-Ctrl-Shift-. is the keystroke shortcut to create a
sysdiagnose) and sent it with his feedback (all Feedback reports to Apple are supposed to be accompanied by a
sysdiagnose report).
