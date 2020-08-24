Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 61

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 61. Here are my solutions to them.

1: The only one to light up, you keep hitting me by MISTAKE. What am I?

Click for a solution The Caps Lock key The only one to light up (the only key on the standard keyboard with a status light), you keep hitting me by MISTAKE (it’s most commonly pressed in error by most users). What am I?

2: Though a cache for the future, I doubt I’ll keep your things for that long, and came to an end two years ago anyway. What was I?

Click for a solution (Airport) Time Capsule Though a cache for the future (its general meaning), I doubt I’ll keep your things for that long (not intended for really longterm storage), and came to an end two years ago anyway (discontinued in April 2018). What was I?

3: When the doctor saw your sister to decide what was wrong, he pressed five keys and sent it with his feedback.

Click for a solution sysdiagnose When the doctor saw your sister (sis) to decide what was wrong (diagnose), he pressed five keys (Cmd-Opt-Ctrl-Shift-. is the keystroke shortcut to create a sysdiagnose ) and sent it with his feedback (all Feedback reports to Apple are supposed to be accompanied by a sysdiagnose report).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.