Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: An arduous journey by car for spinning storage.

2: I’m your choices and options at the command of a comma.

3: My mind is like a sieve and I can feel the end coming, as Corporal Jones is about to shout. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.