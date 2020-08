DeepTools version 1.4 are their first release as Universal Apps, superceding previous versions. They should run natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, on all versions of macOS from El Capitan to Big Sur beta 3.

They’re now available from here: deeptools14

from Downloads above, and from their Product Page.

If you’re running an Intel Mac and have any problems, please let me know. I’ll leave the Intel-only version 1.3 available on the Product Page in case you’d prefer to revert to those.