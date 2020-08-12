Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update

As expected, Apple has just released macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update, which it claims fixes the memory leak which could occur with virtualisation, and resolves an issue in which iMac Retina 5K 27-inch 2020 displays could appear washed out when waking from sleep. The update is over 3 GB.

The standalone installer is now available from here. Apple may incorporate it into an updated 10.15.6 Combo installer in due course, although often Supplemental Updates are left on their own. The 10.15.6 Combo update, originally released on 15 July, is available here.

This update brings firmware updates for at least Macs with T2 chips: I have updated those versions in the SilentKnight database, and my article here. I will check whether any other models have had firmware updates in the near future.