Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Above all else, the choice of snacks in the pub.

2: Music, photos and more squeezed onto what can cause back problems.

3: I put values on your keys, but could instead be real estate inventory. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.