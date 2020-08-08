Precize 1.10 is now a Universal App

Precize version 1.10 is now available as a Universal App, superceding all previous releases. This has some minor tweaks to ensure that it works better with Big Sur, and should run natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, on all versions of macOS from El Capitan to Big Sur beta 4.

It’s now available from here: precize110

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

If you’re running an Intel Mac and have any problems, please let me know. I’ll leave the last Intel-only release available on its Product Page in case you’d prefer to revert to that.