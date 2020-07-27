Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 57

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 57. Here are my solutions to them.

1: However I’m spelled, I’m two-way like a conversation, but normally silent. What am I?

Click for a solution Dialog However I’m spelled (normal spelling in British English would be ‘dialogue’), I’m two-way like a conversation (a dialogue), but normally silent (unless you use VoiceOver). What am I?

2: Not so much an afterthought, I describe letters, pages, even whole documents. What am I?

Click for a solution PostScript Not so much an afterthought (a postcript), I describe letters (in fonts), pages (it’s a page description language), even whole documents (you can ‘print’ a document to a PostScript file). What am I?

3: I’m not a cosmetic op, but handle the fat and multiple. What am I?

Click for a solution lipo I’m not a cosmetic op (a common abbreviation for liposuction, a procedure to remove local fat), but handle the fat (previous known as fat binaries) and multiple (architectures). What am I? The command tool lipo , used with Universal Binaries.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.