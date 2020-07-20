Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 56

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 56. Here are my solutions to them, in a new format which gives you one last chance before clicking to reveal each solution.

1: We’ll soon bid farewell to this island whose shores remain rocky, and prepare to migrate to the coast to the north-west.

Click for a solution Catalina We’ll soon bid farewell (Catalina 10.15.6, released last week, is likely to be its last version) to this island (Catalina Island, off Los Angeles) whose shores remain rocky (many have found it to have problems), and prepare to migrate to the coast to the north-west (to Big Sur).

2: I’m lively and vigilant, always ready to appear and warn you. What am I?

Click for a solution Alert I’m lively and vigilant (alert), always ready (alert) to appear and warn you (what an alert does). What am I?

3: I didn’t really bark, but met your Internet needs for a couple of years, eventually being replaced by a hunting expedition. What was I?

Click for a solution CyberDog I didn’t really bark (dog), but met your Internet needs (it supported web browsing, email, news and FTP) for a couple of years (1996-97), eventually being replaced by a hunting expedition (Apple’s next web browser, Safari, was introduced in 2003). What was I? See Wikipedia for further details.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.

Thanks to @felixthehat for this new layout.