Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 54

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 54. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Mac mini

I wasn’t born from an oil crisis (the Mini car was instigated by the Suez oil crisis), nor designed by Mary Quant (who claimed to have designed some of the first Mini Skirts), and I don’t even come with a keyboard (the Mac mini is the only model which ships without a display, keyboard or mouse). What am I?

2: Apple Silicon

I could be succulent and crunchy (the apple fruit), or hard and brittle crystals (the element silicon), but together I’m the future for your Mac (in two years, all new Macs should be running on Apple Silicon rather than Intel processors). What am I?

3: The Apple Silicon Developer Transition Kit (DTK)

Those who’ve got one can’t talk about it (the DTK comes with a strict non-disclosure agreement), and those who haven’t want to know all about it (it’s a hot topic of speculation).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.