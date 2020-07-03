Five Universal Apps: ArchiChect, DelightEd, LockRattler, SilentKnight and Ulbow

I’m delighted to offer you my first Universal Apps, which should run native on all Intel Mac and Apple Silicon hardware, including full support for macOS 11 Big Sur.

As these are early days, these Universal Apps aren’t yet replacing my standard Intel releases. However, I welcome everyone to test these versions out, please. On Intel Macs, they should work just as the regular Intel-only version does. If you are fortunate enough to have one of Apple’s developer kits, then the app should run native on that too.

These first apps are aimed mainly to help and support those developing and testing with the kit.

ArchiChect version 2.3u is based on version 2.3, and has small changes which enable it to detect and report apps built for Apple Silicon, and Universal Apps containing support for both Intel and Apple Silicon processors. I have taken the opportunity to clarify its reporting of 32-bit components within apps. It’s available from here: archichect23u

DelightEd version 2.0b4u is a straight port of version 2.0b4. It’s available from here: DelightEd20b4u

LockRattler version 4.25u has some minor changes made to accommodate Apple Silicon systems, but is otherwise the same as LockRattler 4.25. It’s available from here: lockrattler425u

SilentKnight version 1.8u has more extensive changes to accommodate Apple Silicon systems, and a gentle surprise for their users, but is otherwise the same as SilentKnight 1.8. It’s available from here: silentknight18u

Ulbow version 1.3u is a straight port of version 1.3. It’s available from here: ulbow13u

DelightEd, LockRattler, SilentKnight and Ulbow each use my auto-update mechanism to ensure that you’re running the current version. As these Universal Apps aren’t yet ‘current’ versions, to avoid being nagged to update to the Intel-only version, you’ll probably want to disable auto-update. I include instructions for doing this in the ReadMe file inside each archive.

I have so far undertaken limited testing of these Universal App versions on Big Sur developer beta 1 and Catalina 10.15.5 on three different Macs. As far as I can tell at present, there aren’t any bugs, at least relative to the current Intel-only releases. If you do encounter any problems, please let me know as soon as possible.

If you’re keen to have a Universal version of any of my other apps, please ask and I will put it on my schedule next.

Enjoy!

Postscript

Even if you’re still running Sierra on an Intel Mac, you can still have fun with these. This Universal version of ArchiChect should run fine on your system, and reports which apps have support for Big Sur and for Apple Silicon hardware. You can then download and check one of the other Universal Apps – that should work fine even though your version of macOS doesn’t know anything about them. I also welcome users of any supported version of macOS testing them. They should all run fine, as well as their non-Universal versions.