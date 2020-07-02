Paradise Lost: Book 8 in paintings and illustrations

In the seventh book: Raphael, at the request of Adam, relates how and wherefore this World was first created; that God, after the expelling of Satan and his Angels out of Heaven, declared his pleasure to create another world, and other creatures to dwell therein; sends his Son with glory, and attendance of Angels, to perform the work of Creation in six days: the Angels celebrate with hymns the performance thereof, and his reascention into Heaven.

Adam inquires concerning celestial motions, is doubtfully answered, and exhorted to search rather things more worthy of knowledge

[Raphael to Adam]

To ask or search I blame thee not, for heaven

Is as the book of God before thee set,

Wherein to read his wondrous works, and learn

His seasons, hours, or days, or months, or years —

This to attain, whether heaven move or earth,

Imports not, if thou reckon right — the rest

From Man or Angel the great Architect

Did wisely to conceal, and not divulge

His secrets, to be scanned by them who ought

Rather admire; or, if they list to try

Conjecture, he his fabric of the heavens

Hath left to their disputes, perhaps to move

His laughter at their quaint opinions wide

Hereafter; when they come to model heaven

And calculate the stars, how they will wield

The mighty frame, how build, unbuild, contrive,

To save appearances, how gird the sphere

With centric and eccentric scribbled o’er,

Cycle and epicycle, orb in orb.

Solicit not thy thoughts with matters hid;

Leave them to God above; him serve and fear

Of other creatures, as him pleases best,

Wherever placed, let him dispose; joy thou

In what he gives to thee, this Paradise

And thy fair Eve; heaven is for thee too high

To know what passes there. Be lowly wise;

Think only what concerns thee and thy being;

Dream not of other worlds, what creatures there

Live, in what state, condition, or degree,

Contented that thus far hath been revealed

Not of Earth only, but of highest Heaven.”

Adam assents, and still desirous to detain Raphael, relates to him what he remembered since his own creation, his placing in Paradise, his talk with God concerning solitude and fit society, his first meeting and nuptials with Eve, his discourse with the Angel thereupon;

[Adam to Raphael]

Tell, if ye saw, how I came thus, how here.

Not of myself; by some great Maker then,

In goodness and in power pre-eminent.

Tell me how may I know him, how adore,

From whom I have that thus I move and live,

And feel that I am happier than I know.

[God to Adam]

‘This Paradise I give thee, count it thine

To till and keep, and of the fruit to eat.

Of every tree that in the garden grows

Eat freely with glad heart; fear here no dearth.

But of the tree whose operation brings

Knowledge of good and ill, which I have set,

The pledge of thy obedience and thy faith,

Amid the garden by the Tree of Life —

Remember what I warn thee — shun to taste,

And shun the bitter consequence; for know,

The day thou eatest thereof, my sole command

Transgressed, inevitably thou shalt die,

From that day mortal, and this happy state

Shalt lose, expelled from hence into a world

Of woe and sorrow.’

[God makes Eve from Adam when he is asleep]

Who stooping opened my left side, and took

From thence a rib, with cordial spirits warm,

And life-blood streaming fresh; wide was the wound,

But suddenly with flesh filled up and healed.

The rib he formed and fashioned with his hands:

Under his forming hands a creature grew,

Manlike, but different sex, so lovely fair,

That what seemed fair in all the world seemed now

Mean, or in her summed up, in her contained,

And in her looks, which from that time infused

Sweetness into my heart, unfelt before,

And into all things from her air inspired

The spirit of love and amorous delight.

She disappeared, and left me dark; I waked

To find her, or forever to deplore

Her loss, and other pleasures all abjure:

When, out of hope, behold her not far off,

Such as I saw her in my dream, adorned

With what all Earth or Heaven could bestow,

To make her amiable. On she came,

Led by her heavenly Maker, though unseen

And guided by his voice; nor uninformed

Of nuptial sanctity and marriage rights.

Grace was in all her steps, heaven in her eye,

In every gesture dignity and love.

[Raphael] who after admonitions repeated departs.

[Raphael to Adam]

“Be strong, live happy, and love! but first of all

Him whom to love is to obey, and keep

His great command; take heed lest passion sway

Thy judgment to do aught, which else free-will

Would not admit; thine, and of all thy sons

The weal or woe in thee is placed; beware!

I in thy persevering shall rejoice,

And all the Blest. Stand fast; to stand or fall

Free in thine own arbitrement it lies.

Perfect within, no outward aid require;

And all temptations to transgress repel.”

So parted they, the Angel up to Heaven

From the thick shade, and Adam to his bower.

Source of text: Wikisource.

