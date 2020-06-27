Saturday Mac riddles 53

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: A southern stretch of rugged coastline with hardly any restrooms, I’ll be coming to your Mac before next winter. What am I?

2: I could be a hunting dog, or the bane of many a programmer, but I’m far too busy gliding around in front of your eyes. What am I?

3: I’ve dwindled from being a group of services, to mere protocols, and now my remains won’t work with your newer volumes. What was I once?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.