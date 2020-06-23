Taccy and ArchiChect now detect apps built for macOS 11.0 Big Sur

I have revised my two free apps, Taccy and ArchiChect, which report which version of the macOS SDK apps have been built with, so that they can now report those which have been built using Apple’s next SDK for 11.0.

Taccy is primarily intended for investigating problems with the new privacy protections which have been introduced in Mojave and later. Because the rules applied to apps vary according to the SDK used to build them, this is reported in the checkboxes in the third row of information about an app. The previous version only covered macOS 10.13-10.15. In version 1.10 of Taccy, this now extends to 11.0 too.

ArchiChect is more concerned with checking for issues which could cause problems running an app or any form of installer in Catalina or later. This has two indicators of relevance to macOS 11.0: a similar checkbox to indicate whether an app has been built with the 10.15 or 11.0 SDK, and information about the processor architectures which it supports. In this new version, any new architecture should be indicated in the Other box on the third line of its information, if the executable supports it.

Taccy version 1.10 is available now from here: taccy110

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism. Taccy is compatible with all versions of macOS from 10.12 (Sierra) onwards.

ArchiChect version 2.3 is available now from here: archichect23

from Downloads above and from its Product Page. It doesn’t use the auto-update mechanism, as it is updated infrequently. ArchiChect is compatible with all versions of macOS from 10.12 (Sierra) onwards.

Although I haven’t yet been able to test either of these in a beta of macOS 11.0 yet, I hope they should run correctly and their reports are useful to those working with developer betas. As both these apps run on other recent versions of macOS, they are also recommended for all other users.

My apologies to anyone who has downloaded the interim versions 1.9 and 2.2 which were briefly available yesterday before Apple revealed that the next macOS is number 11.0 not 10.16.