Paradise Lost: Book 7 in paintings and illustrations

In the sixth book: God on the third day sends Messiah his Son, for whom he had reserved the glory of that victory: he, in the power of his Father, coming to the place, and causing all his legions to stand still on either side, with his chariot and thunder driving into the midst of his enemies, pursues them unable to resist toward the wall of Heaven; which opening, they leap down with horror and confusion into the place of punishment prepared for them in the Deep: Messiah returns with triumph to his Father.

Raphael, at the request of Adam, relates how and wherefore this World was first created; that God, after the expelling of Satan and his Angels out of Heaven, declared his pleasure to create another world, and other creatures to dwell therein; sends his Son with glory, and attendance of Angels, to perform the work of Creation in six days: the Angels celebrate with hymns the performance thereof, and his reascention into Heaven.

Say, Goddess, what ensued when Raphaël,

The affable Archangel, had forewarned

Adam, by dire example, to beware

Apostasy, by what befell in Heaven

To those apostates; lest the like befall

In Paradise to Adam or his race,

Charged not to touch the interdicted tree,

If they transgress, and slight that sole command,

So easily obeyed, amid the choice

Of all tastes else to please their appetite,

Though wandering. He, with his consorted Eve,

The story heard attentive, and was filled

With admiration and deep muse, to hear

Of things so high and strange, things to their thought

So unimaginable as hate in Heaven,

And war so near the peace of God in bliss,

With such confusion; but the evil, soon

Driven back, redounded as a flood on those

From whom it sprung, impossible to mix

With blessedness. Whence Adam soon repealed

The doubts that in his heart arose; and now

Led on, yet sinless, with desire to know

What nearer might concern him, how this World

Of heaven and earth conspicuous first began;

When, and whereof created; for what cause;

[God speaking to his Son]

But, lest his heart exalt him in the harm

Already done, to have dispeopled Heaven,

My damage fondly deemed, I can repair

That detriment, if such it be to lose

Self-lost, and in a moment will create

Another world, out of one man a race

Of men innumerable, there to dwell,

Not here; till, by degrees of merit raised,

They open to themselves at length the way

Up hither, under long obedience tried,

And Earth be changed to Heaven, and Heaven to Earth,

One kingdom, joy and union without end.

Then stayed the fervid wheels, and in his hand

He took the golden compasses, prepared

In God’s eternal store, to circumscribe

This Universe, and all created things.

One foot he centered, and the other turned

Round through the vast profundity obscure,

And said:— ‘Thus far extend, thus far thy bounds,

This be thy just circumference, O World!’

“Thus God the heaven created, thus the earth,

Matter unformed and void. Darkness profound

Covered the Abyss; but on the watery calm

His brooding wings the Spirit of God outspread,

And vital virtue infused and vital warmth,

Throughout the fluid mass, but downward purged

The black, tartareous, cold, infernal, dregs

Adverse to life: then founded, then conglobed,

Like things to like, the rest to several place

Disparted, and between spun out the air,

And Earth, self-balanced, on her centre hung.

“‘Let there be light!’ said God, and forthwith light,

Ethereal, first of things, quintessence pure,

Sprung from the Deep, and from her native east

To journey through the aery gloom began.

“Again, God said:— ‘Let there be firmament

Amid the waters, and let it divide

The waters from the waters!’ And God made

The firmament, expanse of liquid, pure,

Transparent, elemental air, diffused

In circuit to the uttermost convex

Of this great round; partition firm and sure,

The waters underneath from those above

Dividing — for as Earth, so he the World

Built on circumfluous waters calm, in wide

Crystalline ocean, and the loud misrule

Of Chaos far removed, lest fierce extremes

Contiguous might distemper the whole frame —

And Heaven be named the firmament:

when God said:

‘Be gathered now, ye waters, under heaven

Into one place, and yet dry land appear!’

Immediately the mountains huge appear,

Emergent, and their broad bare backs up-heave

Into the clouds; their tops ascend the sky.

So high as heaved the tumid hills, so low

Down sunk a hollow bottom, broad and deep,

Capacious bed of waters. Thither they

Hasted with glad precipitance, up-rolled,

As drops on dust conglobing, from the dry;

Part rise in crystal wall, or ridge direct,

For haste: such flight the great command impressed

On the swift floods. As armies at the call

Of trumpet — for of armies thou hast heard —

Troop to their standard, so the watery throng,

Wave rolling after wave, where way they found;

If steep, with torrent rapture, if through plain,

Soft-ebbing: nor withstood them rock or hill;

And saw that it was good, and said:— ‘Let the earth

Put forth the verdant grass, herb yielding seed,

And fruit-tree yielding fruit after her kind,

Whose seed is in herself upon the earth.’

“Again the Almighty spake:— ‘Let there be lights

High in the expanse of heaven, to divide

The day from night; and let them be for signs,

For seasons, and for days, and circling years;

And let them be for lights, as I ordain

Their office in the firmament of heaven,

To give light on the earth!’ and it was so.

And God made two great lights, great for their use

To Man, the greater to have rule by day,

The less by night, altern; and made the stars,

And set them in the firmament of heaven

To illuminate the earth, and rule the day

In their vicissitude, and rule the night,

And light from darkness to divide.

“And God said:— ‘Let the waters generate

Reptile with spawn abundant, living soul;

And let fowl fly above the earth, with wings

Displayed on the open firmament of heaven.’

And God created the great whales, and each

Soul living, each that crept, which plenteously

The waters generated by their kinds,

And every bird of wing after his kind;

There leviathan,

Hugest of living creatures, on the deep

Stretched like a promontory, sleeps or swims,

And seems a moving land, and at his gills

Draws in, and at his trunk spouts out a sea.

Meanwhile the tepid caves, and fens, and shores,

Their brood as numerous hatch from the egg, that soon,

Bursting with kindly rupture, forth disclose

Their callow young; but feathered soon and fledge

They summed their pens, and, soaring the air sublime,

With clang despised the ground, under a cloud

In prospect.

when God said:

‘Let the earth bring forth soul living in her kind,

Cattle and creeping things, and beast of the earth,

Each in their kind.’ The earth obeyed, and straight,

Opening her fertile womb, teemed at a birth

Innumerous living creatures, perfect forms,

Limbed and full grown.

There wanted yet the master-work, the end

Of all yet done; a creature, who not prone

And brute as other creatures, but endued

With sanctity of reason might erect

His stature, and, upright with front serene,

Govern the rest, self-knowing, and from thence

Magnanimous to correspond with Heaven,

But grateful to acknowledge whence his good

Descends; thither with heart, and voice, and eyes

Directed in devotion, to adore

And worship God supreme, who made him chief

Of all his work: therefore the omnipotent

Eternal Father — for where is not he

Present? — thus to his Son audibly spake:

“‘Let us make now Man in our image, Man

In our similitude, and let them rule

Over the fish and fowl of sea and air,

Beast of the field, and over all the earth,

And every creeping thing that creeps the ground.’

This said, he formed thee, Adam, thee, O man,

Dust of the ground, and in thy nostrils breathed

The breath of life; in his own image he

Created thee, in the image of God

Express, and thou becamest a living soul.

And now on Earth the seventh

Evening arose in Eden, for the sun

Was set, and twilight from the east came on,

Forerunning night; when at the holy mount

Of Heaven’s high-seated top, the imperial throne

Of Godhead, fixed for ever firm and sure,

The Filial Power arrived, and sat him down

With his great Father; for he also went

Invisible, yet stayed — such privilege

Hath Omnipresence — and the work ordained,

Author and end of all things, and, from work

Now resting, blessed and hallowed the seventh day,

As resting on that day from all his work;

Source of text: Wikisource.

