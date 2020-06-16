Paradise Lost: Book 6 in paintings and illustrations

In the fifth book: Raphael comes down to Paradise, his appearance described, his coming discerned by Adam afar off, sitting at the door of his bower; he goes out to meet him, brings him to his lodge, entertains him with the choicest fruits of Paradise got together by Eve; their discourse at table: Raphael performs his message, minds Adam of his state and of his enemy; relates at Adam’s request who that enemy is, and how he came to be so, beginning from his first revolt in Heaven, and the occasion thereof; how he drew his legions after him to the parts of the North, and there incited them to rebel with him, persuading all but only Abdiel a Seraph, who in argument dissuades and opposes him, then forsakes him.

Raphael continues to relate how Michael and Gabriel were sent forth to battle against Satan and his Angels. The first fight described:

[The voice of God] ‘Go, Michael, of celestial armies prince,

And thou in military prowess next,

Gabriel, lead forth to battle these my sons

Invincible; lead forth my armed Saints,

By thousands and by millions, ranged for fight,

Equal in number to that godless crew

Rebellious; them with fire and hostile arms

Fearless assault, and, to the brow of Heaven

Pursuing, drive them out from God and bliss,

Into their place of punishment, the gulf

Of Tartarus, which ready opens wide

His fiery chaos to receive their fall.’

[Abdiel to Satan] ‘Reign thou in Hell, thy kingdom; let me serve

In Heaven God ever blest, and his divine

Behests obey, worthiest to be obeyed.

Yet chains in Hell, not realms, expect; meanwhile

From me returned, as erst thou saidst, from flight

This greeting on thy impious crest receive.’

“So saying, a noble stroke he lifted high,

Which hung not, but so swift with tempest fell

On the proud crest of Satan, that no sight,

Nor motion of swift thought, less could his shield,

Such ruin intercept.

But the sword

Of Michael, from the armory of God,

Was given him tempered so, that neither keen

Nor solid might resist that edge: it met

The sword of Satan, with steep force to smite

Descending, and in half cut sheer; nor stayed,

But, with steep wheel reverse, deep entering shared

All his right side; then Satan first knew pain,

And writhed him to and fro convolved; so sore

The griding sword with discontinuous wound

Passed through him.

“Now Night her course began, and, over Heaven

Inducing darkness, grateful truce imposed,

And silence on the odious din of war.

Under her cloudy covert both retired,

Victor and vanquished.

On the foughten field

Michaël and his Angels prevalent

Encamping placed in guard their watches round,

Cherubic waving fires; on the other part,

Satan with his rebellious disappeared,

Far in the dark dislodged; and; void of rest,

His potentates to council called by night

Satan and his Powers retire under night: he calls a council, invents devilish engines, which in the second day’s fight put Michael and his Angels to some disorder: but they at length, pulling up mountains, overwhelmed both the force and machines of Satan: yet the tumult not so ending, God on the third day sends Messiah his Son, for whom he had reserved the glory of that victory: he, in the power of his Father, coming to the place, and causing all his legions to stand still on either side, with his chariot and thunder driving into the midst of his enemies, pursues them unable to resist toward the wall of Heaven; which opening, they leap down with horror and confusion into the place of punishment prepared for them in the Deep: Messiah returns with triumph to his Father.

The overthrown he raised, and, as a herd

Of goats or timorous flock, together thronged,

Drove them before him thunderstruck, pursued

With terrors and with furies, to the bounds

And mystal wall of Heaven, which, opening wide,

Rolled inward, and a spacious gap disclosed

Into the wasteful Deep. The monstrous sight

Struck them with horror backward, but far worse

Urged them behind; headlong themselves they threw

Down from the verge of Heaven; eternal wrath

Burnt after them to the bottomless pit.

“Hell heard the unsufferable noise, Hell saw

Heaven ruining from Heaven, and would have fled

Affrighted; but strict Fate had cast too deep

Her dark foundations, and too fast had bound.

Nine days they fell; confounded Chaos roared,

And felt tenfold confusion in their fall

Through his wild anarchy, so huge a rout

Encumbered him with ruin; Hell at last

Yawning received them whole, and on them closed;

Hell, their fit habitation, fraught with fire

Unquenchable, the house of woe and pain.

Source of text: Wikisource.

