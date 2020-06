Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re now allowed to do.

1: Gaze through or at me, I hold your words and pictures forever in the singular, please. What am I?

2: I’ve been an image revered, a programming language from Arizona, then shrunk to decorate the dock. What am I?

3: The aim is just one letter which could be an ocean. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.