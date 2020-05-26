Apple has released Catalina 10.15.5 update, and security updates for Mojave and High Sierra

Apple has just released macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update and – I understand – security updates for Mojave and High Sierra. These are expected to bring firmware updates for many models, which hopefully address problems when waking from sleep.

The 10.15.5 update is around 3.3 GB in size. Among the fixes which it includes are:

adds an option to control prominence on Group FaceTime calls;

calibration fine-tuning on the Pro Display XDR;

improves notifications for recurring reminders;

fixes a bug entering passwords on the login screen;

fixes problems detecting built-in cameras;

fixes a bug where external speakers might not appear as sound output devices;

fixes stability when updating with iCloud Photo Library while asleep;

fixes the bug in APFS which prevented the transfer of very large amounts of data to RAID volumes, particularly in SoftRAID.

It introduces battery health management for most models of laptop, as detailed here.

Full details are here, with security fixes detailed here (when available). Standalone updaters aren’t available just yet: I’ll update this article as soon as I’ve been able to locate them.

Update sequence on an iMac Pro (with T2), with boot chime enabled:

00 min main download complete, supplementary download for 2 min

02 min click on Restart, to black screen with Apple and progress bar

03 min black screen with backlight, then dead screen with Thunderbolt off

followed by origress bar, then dead screen again, with Thunderbolt powered up

04 min chime, followed by black with Apple and progress bar, very slow

08 min with 43 min remaining on progress bar started falling more quickly, fans on, became very slow around 13 min to go

12 min estimating time remaining, then 13 min remaining, then falling very slowly to 9 min

16 min chime to dead screen, followed by another chime to black screen with Apple and progress bar, extremely slow

22 min progress bar shows 10 min remaining, then slow progress

32 min displayed Finder, update complete.

Periods of ‘dead’ screen (black, no backlight, no signs of life) were very brief this time.

I have updated my online firmware database only for T2 Macs for the moment. Although SilentKnight and LockRattler indicate that MRT has been updated, it remains at version 1.60, and I currently can’t see any other updates available.

I will add further details in the morning. As of 0010 UTC there is still no sign of standalobe updaters.