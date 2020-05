Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through whatever you’re still allowed to do.

1: Born in wooden blocks, I matured in hot metal, and now die in lasers. What am I?

2: Hardly a photo of storage, I’m really an imaginary volume. What am I?

3: Instead of two rows of teeth, let me make better use of space. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.