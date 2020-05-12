Paradise Lost: Book 1 in paintings and illustrations

Rather than attempt my own summary of John Milton’s poem, I give selected excerpts from his original, with my comments given, where necessary, in italics. Excerpts given as prose are from Milton’s own summaries at the start of each book. Those given in verse are taken from the body of the poem. Milton is a superb wordsmith, and I have only adjusted a few of his spellings to their modern forms.

This First Book proposes, first in brief, the whole subject, Man’s disobedience, and the loss thereupon of Paradise wherein he was placed: then touches the prime cause of his fall, the Serpent, or rather Satan in the serpent; who revolting from God, and drawing to his side many legions of Angels, was by the command of God driven out of Heaven, with all his crew, into the great Deep.

… he it was, whose guile,

Stirred up with envy and revenge, deceived

The mother of mankind, what time his pride

Had cast him out from Heaven, with all his host

Of rebel Angels, by whose aid, aspiring

To set himself in glory above his peers,

He trusted to have equalled the Most High,

If he opposed; and with ambitious aim

Against the throne and monarchy of God

Raised impious war in Heaven and battle proud,

With vain attempt. Him the almighty Power

Hurled headlong flaming from the ethereal sky.

With hideous ruin and combustion, down

To bottomless perdition; there to dwells

In Adamantine chains and penal fire,

Who durst defy the omnipotent to arms.

Which action passed over, the poem hastens into the midst of things, presenting Satan with his Angels now fallen into Hell, described here, not in the Centre, (for heaven and earth may be supposed as yet not made, certainly not yet accursed,) but in a place of utter darkness, fitliest called Chaos: here Satan, with his Angels lying on the burning lake, thunder-struck and astonished, after a certain space recovers, as from confusion, calls up him who next in order and dignity lay by him; they confer of their miserable fall.

So stretched out huge in length the Arch-Fiend lay,

Chained on the burning lake, nor even thence

Had risen or heaved his head, but that the will

And high permission of all-ruling Heaven

Left him at large to his own dark designs,

That with reiterated crimes he might

Heap on himself damnation, while he sought

Evil to others, and enraged might see

How all his malice served but to bring forth

Infinite goodness, grace and mercy shewn

On Man by him seduced, but on himself

Treble confusion, wrath and vengeance poured

Forthwith upright he rears from off the pool

His mighty stature. On each hand the flames

Driven backward slope their pointing spires, and, rolled

In billows, leave in the midst a horrid vale.

Satan awakens all his legions, who lay till then in the same manner confounded; they rise, their numbers, array of battle, their chief leaders named, according to the idols known afterwards in Canaan and the countries adjoining.

“Awake! arise! or be for ever fallen.”

They heard and were abashed, and up they sprung

Upon the wing; as when men wont to watch,

On duty sleeping found by whom they dread,

Rouse and bestir themselves ere well awake.

Nor did they not perceive the evil plight

In which they were, or the fierce pains not feel;

Yet to their general’s voice they soon obeyed,

Innumerable. As when the potent rod

Of Amram’s son, in Egypt’s evil day,

Waved round the coast, up-called a pitchy cloud

Of locusts, warping on the eastern wind,

That o’er the realm of impious Pharaoh hung

Like night, and darkened all the land of Nile:

So numberless were those bad Angels seen,

Hovering on wing under the cope of Hell,

‘Twixt upper, nether, and surrounding fires;

Meanwhile the winged heralds, by command

Of sovereign power, with awful ceremony

And trumpet’s sound, throughout the host proclaim

A solemn council forthwith to be held

At Pandemonium, the high capital

Of Satan and his peers. Their summons called,

From every band and squared regiment,

By place or choice the worthiest; they anon

With hundreds and with thousands trooping came

Attended.

To these Satan directs his speech, comforts them with hopes yet of regaining Heaven, but tells them lastly of a new world and new kind of creature to be created, according to an ancient prophecy or report in Heaven; for that Angels were long before this visible creation, was the opinion of many ancient Fathers. To find out the truth of this prophecy, and what to determine on, he refers to a full council. What his associates thence attempt. Pandemonium the palace of Satan rises, suddenly built out of the Deep; the infernal Peers there sit in council.

Source of text: Wikisource.

References

Wikipedia on John Milton

Wikipedia on Paradise Lost

Wikimedia text of Paradise Lost

Dartmouth’s superb annotated version in its John Milton Reading Room.

John Leonard (ed) (2000) Paradise Lost, John Milton, Penguin Classics. ISBN 978 0 140 42439 3.

Gordon Teskey (ed) (2005) Paradise Lost, John Milton, Norton Critical Editions. ISBN 978 0 393 92428 2.

Louis Schwartz (ed) (2014) The Cambridge Companion to Paradise Lost, Cambridge UP. ISBN 978 1 107 02946 0.