Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 42

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 42. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Mouse

I’ve been Pro, Mighty and Magic (three different models of mice), beige, blue and grey (three different colours), but never furry (unlike a real mouse). What am I?

2: QuickTake camera

I came from Venus (Apple’s internal project name for the camera), but few said cheese to me (they didn’t sell well, so few posed for them saying ‘cheese’) so I fell quietly out of sight (in 1997). What was I?

3: ssh.

Be quiet (sh!), as I’m safe (secure) inside my carapace (shell), and a tool you’ll use remotely (a command tool for remote control, te secure shell). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.